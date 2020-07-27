CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance

CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with confirmed mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 can now leave isolation without receiving a negative test.

The CDC is also advising against getting tested for coronavirus a second time after they recover.

CDC, via NBC News For positive, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, "isolation and other precautions can be discontinued 10 days after the date of their first positive RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 RNA." Dr. Joshua Barocas, Boston Medical Center The 10-day recommendation is only for those who've been asked to self-isolate after testing positive for the virus.

It doesn't apply to anyone who needs to quarantine to keep from potentially spreading the virus, including those with compromised immune systems. According to health experts, the incubation period for COVID-19 is 14 days.