Do I Need A Mask While Walking? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Coronavirus Questions

Elizabeth Loden ✞ RT @bethanyshondark: One of the more infuriating aspects of this time is seeing visible proof of just how illogical so many people are. You… 12 minutes ago
Is It Safe To Get A Massage? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Coronavirus QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall answer's viewers' coronavirus questions.
Answering your legal questions about Ohio's mask mandateCan the Ohio Department of Health issue these orders? (Yes.) Does HIPAA mean you don't have to wear a mask? (No.) We took your questions to a legal expert for in-depth answers.
'Happy Birthday Study' Looks At Safety Of Singing During PandemicWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.