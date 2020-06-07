Global  
 

Food giveaway at Rome church
Video Credit: WKTV
Boxes of produce, meats and other foods were distributed at St.

John the Baptist Church in Rome on

Afternoon to help those in need.

Members of the rome community teamed up with the food bank of c-n-y and the project fibonacci (fib-oh- notch-ee) foundation to hand out boxes of produce, meat, bread and milk as part of their community coming together event.

Organizers say a number of organizations and businesses came together, including the american dairy association and ferlo's bakery, to help neighbors who have been affected financially by the coronavirus.

03;01;02 well if you look at everyone who is affected by this pandemic it's, not it's not normal.

You've got people who have never expected to be laid off in their lives, you've got people who are homeless and you've got the entire demographic of the rome utica area, really affected by this pandemic.03;01;24 bojanek (bo-jan-eck) says this was the second giveaway hosted by the church, and he estimates 25 volunteers handed out food to around 500 people today.

