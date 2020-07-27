Global  
 

First Look: Iyanla and Philando Castile's Fiancee
Video Credit: Iyanla Fix My Life - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Diamond Reynolds, who livestreamed the aftermath of the killing of her fiance, Philando Castile, works with Iyanla Vanzant and Trayvon Martin's mother.

[INTENSE MUSIC][POLICE SIRENS]IYANLA VANZANT: Do you still hear the gunshots?[GUNSHOTS AND SCREAMING ON POLICE RADIO]IYANLA: Do you still hear your daughter screaming?[SCREAMING]CHILD: It's okay, I'm right here with you.IYANLA: Do you still see the blood?[POLICE RADIO] Please, no!DIAMOND REYNOLDS: I don't wanna feel like this anymore.IYANLA: You were in a car when someone you loved was shotto death by someone you thought would serve and protect you.SYBRINA FULTON: This wasn't there first time there was racial profiling.




