First Look: Iyanla and Philando Castile's Fiancee

[INTENSE MUSIC][POLICE SIRENS]IYANLA VANZANT: Do you still hear the gunshots?[GUNSHOTS AND SCREAMING ON POLICE RADIO]IYANLA: Do you still hear your daughter screaming?[SCREAMING]CHILD: It's okay, I'm right here with you.IYANLA: Do you still see the blood?[POLICE RADIO] Please, no!DIAMOND REYNOLDS: I don't wanna feel like this anymore.IYANLA: You were in a car when someone you loved was shotto death by someone you thought would serve and protect you.SYBRINA FULTON: This wasn't there first time there was racial profiling.