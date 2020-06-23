Global  
 

All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published
All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster

All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster

President Donald Trump says he's passed on throwing out the first pitch in a game at Yankee Stadium because he's busy managing the COVID-19 crisis.

But that didn't stop him from visiting his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort all weekend, where he was pictured playing a round with NFL great Brett Favre.

Meanwhile, CNN reports Trump's aides are busy trying to shift the blame away from Trump and onto the states for the catastrophic COVID-19 pandemic.

