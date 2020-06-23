All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster

|
|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
A look at White House aides, campaign staff who have tested positive for coronavirusDespite frequent testing at the White House for coronavirus, several aides close to President Trump have tested positive.
USATODAY.com
Barr to Testify on Capitol Hill for First Time in More Than a YearThe attorney general is expected to be pressed on a host of issues, including the federal response to nationwide protests and his handling of the criminal cases..
NYTimes.com
E.P.A. Inspector General to Investigate Trump’s Biggest Climate RollbackThe agency’s watchdog office said Monday it would investigate whether the reversal of Obama-era fuel efficiency standards violated government rules.
NYTimes.com
Trump won't talk bounties; touts 'very good' pollsPresident Donald Trump refused to say whether reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan came up during his phone call with President Vladimir..
USATODAY.com
Bedminster, New Jersey Township in Somerset County, New Jersey, United States
Yankee Stadium Baseball stadium in the Bronx, New York
President Trump postpones plans to throw out first pitch at Yankee StadiumPresident Donald Trump says "meetings on vaccines, the economy and much else" will keep him from taking the mound Aug. 15 at Yankee Stadium.
USATODAY.com
President Trump says he'll throw out first pitch at Yankee Stadium in AugustAt a White House news conference on MLB's opening day, President Trump revealed he'll take the mound before August 15 Yankees-Red Sox game at Yankee..
USATODAY.com
New Jersey State in the northeastern United States
New Jersey police spent nearly five hours breaking up house party of over 700 peopleThe party started at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and was not completely cleared until around 1 a.m. Monday, police said. The investigation in continuing.
USATODAY.com
Your Fabric Face Mask Needs These Features, According to the CDC
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
National Football League Professional American football league
NFL Spectators Must Wear Masks at Games This Year
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Chiefs player first to announce he will skip upcoming season due to pandemic
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:01Published
Kansas City's Duvernay-Tardif is first NFL player to opt out of seasonKansas City Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season because of coronavirus fears.
BBC News
Brett Favre Former American football quarterback
Brett Favre Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Hero'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:33Published
|
|
|
