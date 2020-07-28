Miami Doctors Helpless As COVID-19 Devastates Florida

As the coronavirus ravages Florida, healthcare workers in Miami hospitals are struggling.

They are having issues coping with the emotional and physical impact of coronavirus.

Treating the crushing wave of COVID-19 patients has been difficult, reports Huffpost.

10,000 new cases a day became the norm across the state in July.

Many frontline workers are frustrated with the government's inability to coordinate an adequate response.

They are equally aghast with the reluctance or refusal of many Floridians to honor safety precautions.