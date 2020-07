Final 'In the Ring' for C.J. Holmes

C.J. Holmes is headed to Philadelphia to cover the Big 5

THIRTEEN MEMBERSOF THE MIAMI MARLINS TESTPOSTIVE FOR COVID-19.

CJ, DOESTHIS MAKE YOU APPREHENSIVEABOUT A POSSIBLE UARIZONAFOOTBALL OR BASKETBALL SEASON?IT'S NOT PROMISING, BUT I'MNOT READY TO GIVE UP HOPE.

WESAW WITH THE TBT (THEBASKETBALL TOURNAMENT) THATBASKETBALL CAN WORK.

IT WILLBE INTERESTING TO SEE ABOUTFOOTBALL AND HOW THAT'S GOINGTO CARRY OVER.

CJ, YOU PLAYEDAT AUBURN DURING YOURCOLLEGIATE CAREER.

BASKETBALLIS PHYSICAL.

WHAT ARE YOURTHOUGHTS ABOUT HOW IT IS GOINGTO LOOK?

IT'S DEFINELTY NOTGOING TO LOOK HOW IT LOOKSDOWN IN ORLANDO WITHE THE NBABUBBLE.

WITH SO MANY COLLEGEBASKETBALL TEAMS, I DON'TTHINK THAT'S GOING TO BEPOSSIBLE.

WE'VE SEEN THAT YOUCAN PLAY BASKETBALL IN ACONTROLLED ENVIRONMENT ANDTHAT YOU CAN KEEP CASES DOWNAND PEOPLE SAFE.

IF COLLEGEBASKETBALL ADOPTS THE SAMETHING, WE WILL SEE A SEASON.CJ CONGRATULATIONS ON YOURPROMOTION AT THE ATHLETIC.TELL EVERYONE WHERE YOU AREHEADED.

I'M HEADED TOPHILADELPHIA TO COVER COLLEGEBASKETBALL AND THE BIG FIVE.CONGRATULATIONS, CJ.

I KNOWTHAT YOU HAVE GREAT THINGSAHEAD.

WE'VE ENJOYED WATCHINGYOU RISE AS A STAR INJOURNALISM AND ON TV, AND IKNOW WE'LL SEE YOU DOWN THEROAD.

CONGRATULATIONS.

THANKSSO MUCH.

