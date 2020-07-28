Brees Dream Foundation to donate $5M to Oschner Health

For the second time in less than six months, New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees and his wife Brittany are donating $5 million through the Brees Dream Foundation.

- through a partnership with- ochsner health... the goal is t- support health care throughout- under-served- communities, in louisiana.- the donation will help fund the- creation of community - health centers, in louisiana...- the first of which is being - built in new- orleans east, later this year.- - "covid-19 has changed nearly everything.

From the way that w- work, to how our kids learn, to- the way that we play- football.

And as we work throug- one of the greatest challenges- - - - of our lifetimes, our health an- wellness has never been more- important.

The brees- dream foundation is proud to- commit 5 million dollars to - support healthcare in - louisiana.

In partnership with- ochsner health, we will create- community - health centers in underserved - - - - communities throughout the grea- state of louisiana."

Back in march... brees also - pledged 5-million dollars,