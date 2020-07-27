Fayette County Board of Education approves school calendar

Classes in Fayette County Public Schools will begin August 26, two weeks later than originally scheduled and ten minutes will be added to each instructional day following action taken Monday night by the Fayette County Board of Education.

### during his coronavirus briefing today, governor beshear recommended all public and private schools wait at least until the third week of august to begin in- person classes because of the virus surge.

Fayette county, like many school districts, is beginning the year with online learning only and we now know when those classes will begin.

The first day of school in fayette county will be august 26th...two weeks later than the original starting date after the board of education tonight unanimously approved the school calendar for the upcoming year.

The last day of school is set for may 13th.

Spring break will be march 29th through april 2nd.

And, ten minutes has been added to the school day, according to the report.

Last week the board voted to begin the school year with non-traditional instruction...or n-t- i...which is online learning from home.

The district will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation with hopes of eventually getting students back into the classroom for in- person instruction