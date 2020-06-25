Global  
 

North Korea mark armistice anniversary with fireworks
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published
North Korea mark armistice anniversary with fireworks

North Korea mark armistice anniversary with fireworks

North Korean residents on Monday (July 27) watched fireworks and laid flowers at statues of their late leaders to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, state media reported.

