Sacrificial cattle sales fall, worshippers go online
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Business isn't as robust as usual for cattle traders in Pakistan as people who usually buy sacrificial animals ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha are going online, rather than to the dusty markets.

Libby Hogan reports.

