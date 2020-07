Is it COVID-19, a cold or allergies?

Are you trying to figure out whether you might have COVID-19, a cold, or allergies?

THEY CAN ALL AGREE ON... *ANDTHAT GETS THE WHITE HOUSE’SAPPROVAL.WHEN IT COMES TO SPOTTING THESYMPTOMS OF COVID-19, MANY ARESTRUGGLING TO TELL THEDIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE VIRUS, ACOLD, AND ALLERGIES... ANDWONDERING IF IT’S TIME TO GET ATESTTHIS MORNING, OUR JESSICA ALPERNIS BREAKING DOWN SOME QUICK TIPSFROM DOCTORS, THAT SHOULD HELP.ACCORDING TO THOSE DOCTORS...IT’S MORE THAN JUST SYMPTOMS YOUNEED TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT.YOU ALSO NEED TO THINK ABOUTSITUATIONS.VOTHOSE SITUATIONS INCLUDE WHETHERYOU’VE BEEN FOLLOWING THE C-D-CGUIDELINES FOR COVID-19.DOCTORS SAY THE FIRST THINGASK YOURSELF IS PRETTY SIMPLE...HAVE YOU BEEN QUARANTING ANDSOCIAL DISTANCING?WHEN IT COMES TO SEASONAALLERGIES... THE SYMPTOMS CANFEEL SERIOUS.SO DOCTORS SAY TRYING TO FIGUREOUT HOW SERIOUS THEY MIGHT BEREALLY BOILS DOWN TO THOSE*SITUATIONS VS.

SYMPTOMS.SOTVO:Dr. Paul Nada, Tampa GeneralHospital"If you have been quarantiningand social distancing and notaround anybody then that risk ofCOVID is probably small andrather minimalTHE RISK GROWS━ SAY IF YOU’VEBEEN IN CONTACT WITH A COVIDPOSITIVE PATIENT -- OR HAVEN’TBEEN FOLLOWING CDC GUIDELINES.TYPICAL COLDS USUALLY INCLUDE ACOUGH AND SORE THROAT.AND ALLERGIES CAN BE DETERMINEDBY ITCHY OR WATERY EYES.WHAT DR. PAUL NADA SAYS THEY ARELOOKING FOR━ ARE SYMPTOMS OF ACOMPLETE SYSTEM-WIDE RESPONSESOT:"Usually COVID symptoms are morefever cough, shortness of breathshakes chills, headache and tendto be a more rapid onset.

Andsometimes you have a loss oftaste or smell which youtypically don’t see withallergies."TAG:OVERALL, IF SOMETHING SEEM