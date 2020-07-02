Kim Kardashian arrives in Wyoming to be by Kanye West's side

Entire Wild West Town For Sale – In Rural New Zealand



An entire wild west town is for sale in rural New Zealand. The USD $7.5 million Mellonsfolly Ranch was built in 2006 ‘for fun’ by a successful New Zealand businessman. It consists of ten period themed buildings that meticulously replicate an 1860s Wyoming frontier town. Set in the heart of a 900-acre ranch, it features a boutique hotel, a licensed saloon, a courthouse that doubles as a cinema, a sheriff’s office and a billiards lounge. New Zealand Sotheby’s say: “the majestic and unique nature of this property has resulted unprecedented global interest.".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on January 1, 1970