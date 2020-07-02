Global  
 

Kim Kardashian arrives in Wyoming to be by Kanye West's side
Kim Kardashian has joined her husband, Kanye West, in Wyoming for the first time since he revealed they considered aborting their first child at a political rally.

Kanye West visits hospital for anxiety hours after apologising to wife Kim [Video]

Kanye West visits hospital for anxiety hours after apologising to wife Kim

Kanye West visited a hospital emergency room on Saturday - just hours after apologising to his wife Kim Kardashian following a week of social media outbursts.

Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian [Video]

Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has publicly apologised to his wife, Kim Kardashian West, after attacking the reality TV star and her family on social media throughout the last week, during which he accused her of cheating on him and trying to force him into hospital

House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances [Video]

House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming was put on defense during a conference meeting Tuesday morning. Multiple Republican congressmen attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci and splitting with President Donald Trump on a number of issues. GOP Reps. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, Andy Biggs, Scott Perry, and Ralph Norman all piled on to air grievances against Cheney.

Kanye West Posts Alarming Tweets, Dave Chappelle Flies to Wyoming to Check on Him & More News | THR News [Video]

Kanye West Posts Alarming Tweets, Dave Chappelle Flies to Wyoming to Check on Him & More News | THR News

"Pray for Ye" began trending late Monday night following a series of alarming tweets from Kanye. Later, the rapper thanked Dave Chappelle for visiting him. Plus, Alex Trebek opens up about an emotional decision regarding his cancer treatment.

Entire Wild West Town For Sale – In Rural New Zealand [Video]

Entire Wild West Town For Sale – In Rural New Zealand

An entire wild west town is for sale in rural New Zealand. The USD $7.5 million Mellonsfolly Ranch was built in 2006 ‘for fun’ by a successful New Zealand businessman. It consists of ten period themed buildings that meticulously replicate an 1860s Wyoming frontier town. Set in the heart of a 900-acre ranch, it features a boutique hotel, a licensed saloon, a courthouse that doubles as a cinema, a sheriff’s office and a billiards lounge. New Zealand Sotheby’s say: “the majestic and unique nature of this property has resulted unprecedented global interest.".

