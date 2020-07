Redknapp: Howe can get Bournemouth back Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:03s - Published 2 minutes ago Redknapp: Howe can get Bournemouth back Former Bournemouth manager Harry Redknapp has backed Eddie Howe to get the club back into the Premier League following their relegation. 0

