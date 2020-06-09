Global  
 

J.Lo celebrates fiance's birthday with touching video
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Jennifer Lopez celebrated her fiance Alex Rodriguez's 45th birthday with an Instagram show of affection on Monday.

