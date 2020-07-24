Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China Closes US Consulate in Chengdu Amidst Escalating Tensions
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
China Closes US Consulate in Chengdu Amidst Escalating Tensions
The American flag over the consulate was lowered on Monday morning in Chengdu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chengdu Chengdu Prefecture-level & Sub-provincial city in Sichuan, People's Republic of China

US flag lowered as consulate in Chengdu forced to close [Video]

US flag lowered as consulate in Chengdu forced to close

The closure follows US order for China to shut Houston consulate in sharp escalation of two countries' ongoing disputes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published
China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu [Video]

China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu

Beijing announced the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu was closed as of 10 a.m. on Monday, after it ordered the facility be shut in retaliation for China being ousted from its consulate in Houston, Texas. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:40Published

Chinese authorities take control of US consulate in Chengdu

 Chinese authorities took control of the former U.S. consulate in Chengdu on Monday amid rising tensions between the global powers.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US stocks drop after China escalates tensions with consulate order

US stocks drop after China escalates tensions with consulate order · *US stocks slipped on Friday after China ordered the closure of the US's consulate in Chengdu,...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


U.S. Consulate In Chengdu, China Closes

U.S. Consulate In Chengdu, China Closes Watch VideoThe U.S. consulate in the western Chinese city of Chengdu is officially closed as tensions...
Newsy - Published

China orders U.S. to shut down Chengdu consulate in retaliatory move

China is ordering the U.S. to shut down its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu as tensions...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

American flag lowered as China takes over closed US consulate in Chengdu [Video]

American flag lowered as China takes over closed US consulate in Chengdu

Footage filmed on July 27 shows the American flag being lowered after China requested the US consulate in Chengdu to be closed.At 6:18 a.m.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
China Closes US Consulate in Chengdu Amidst Rising Tensions [Video]

China Closes US Consulate in Chengdu Amidst Rising Tensions

China Closes US Consulate in Chengdu Amidst Escalating Tensions The American flag over the consulate was lowered on Monday morning in Chengdu. The Chinese takeover of the premises ends the U.S.’s..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Gold hits all-time high on global jitters [Video]

Gold hits all-time high on global jitters

Gold prices are at all-time highs as jitters mount over the global health crisis and rising U.S.-China tensions. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published