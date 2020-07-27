US flag lowered as consulate in Chengdu forced to close
US flag lowered as consulate in Chengdu forced to close
The closure follows US order for China to shut
Houston consulate in sharp escalation of two countries' ongoing disputes.
China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu Beijing announced the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu was closed as of 10 a.m. on Monday, after it ordered the facility be shut in retaliation for China being ousted from its consulate in Houston, Texas. Libby Hogan reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40 Published on January 1, 1970
