US flag lowered as consulate in Chengdu forced to close

China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu Beijing announced the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu was closed as of 10 a.m. on Monday, after it ordered the facility be shut in retaliation for China being ousted from its consulate in Houston, Texas. Libby Hogan reports.

