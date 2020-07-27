Global  
 

US flag lowered as consulate in Chengdu forced to close
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:27s - Published
The closure follows US order for China to shut Houston consulate in sharp escalation of two countries' ongoing disputes.

China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu [Video]

Beijing announced the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu was closed as of 10 a.m. on Monday, after it ordered the facility be shut in retaliation for China being ousted from its consulate in Houston, Texas. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published

Chinese authorities take control of US consulate in Chengdu

 Chinese authorities took control of the former U.S. consulate in Chengdu on Monday amid rising tensions between the global powers.
USATODAY.com

Flag lowered as US departs Chengdu consulate in China

 The American flag has been taken down at a US consulate in southwestern China, according to state media, as officials vacate the premises under order of the..
WorldNews

China takes control of US consulate in Chengdu

 Chinese authorities took control of the former U.S. consulate in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Monday after it was ordered closed amid rising..
USATODAY.com

American flag lowered at US consulate in Chengdu, Chinese state media reports

Days after Beijing ordered the US to close its consulate in Chengdu, footage showed the American flag...
SBS - Published Also reported by •HinduDNASeattle Times



Marcelaok2016

Marcela Romero RT @CGTNOfficial: #US national flag lowered in #Chengdu consulate https://t.co/nBuJIWGkXP 4 minutes ago

Marcelaok2016

Marcela Romero RT @CGTNOfficial: A U.S. national flag has lowered at the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu at around 6:18 a.m. on Monday #ChinaUS https://… 5 minutes ago

royaelty

Tartan RT @AJEnglish: “We are slipping, it appears, into a new cold war.” The US flag has been lowered at its consulate in Chengdu, China, follo… 6 minutes ago

Horus18990200

Horus RT @evazhengll: US flag lowered at its Consulate in Chengdu, as it officially shuts n Chinese authority take over control legally at 10:00… 8 minutes ago

hky2147

Ho KamYiu 😷 RT @AFP: #BREAKING American flag lowered at US consulate in Chengdu: China state media https://t.co/pMizjvcGr8 9 minutes ago

RamblingAK

Art Kilner "Several Chinese officials in white shirts and masks arrived in a minibus at 10am and went in through the front ent… https://t.co/ddOT0dPN2f 11 minutes ago

karazworel

triz RT @janisfrayer: Here in #Chengdu, the American flag was lowered at the US Consulate around dawn — only state media permitted to film it.… 11 minutes ago

josevila

A concerned citizen Flag lowered at US consulate in Chengdu as China takes control | China | The Guardian https://t.co/RQkZ1MmUPX 15 minutes ago


Footage filmed on July 27 shows the American flag being lowered after China requested the US consulate in Chengdu to be closed. At 6:18 a.m. the US flag was lowered and the English letters of "US..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:47Published