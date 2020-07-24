Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China Closes US Consulate in Chengdu Amidst Rising Tensions
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published
China Closes US Consulate in Chengdu Amidst Rising Tensions

China Closes US Consulate in Chengdu Amidst Rising Tensions

China Closes US Consulate in Chengdu Amidst Escalating Tensions The American flag over the consulate was lowered on Monday morning in Chengdu.

The Chinese takeover of the premises ends the U.S.’s 35-year official presence in the city.

The move is in retaliation for the U.S. closing the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas.

Chengdu Consul General Jim Mullinax, via Twitter The State Department expressed disappointment in a statement, saying it will continue its outreach through other missions in the country.

Tensions have been rising between the two nations over the coronavirus, human rights and an ongoing trade war.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.S. closes consulate in Chengdu amid escalating tensions with China

The U.S. says it has closed its consulate in Chengdu, China. China ordered the consulate closed in...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderNYTimes.comDeutsche Welleeuronews


Dow slides 182 points amid rising US-China tensions and halted tech rally

Dow slides 182 points amid rising US-China tensions and halted tech rally · *US stocks dropped on Friday after China ordered the closure of the US Consulate in Chengdu,...
Business Insider - Published

China orders U.S. to shut down Chengdu consulate in retaliatory move

China is ordering the U.S. to shut down its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu as tensions...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comDNA



Tweets about this

Cliffor68912680

Clifford Thornton Flag lowered at US consulate in Chengdu as China takes control https://t.co/aiXVudAqwG 51 seconds ago

embeessem

Crazy Mary🆘 RT @peaceandteachin: US closes Chengdu consulate in China. The Chinese Consulate in Texas was closed earlier this week after the US accused… 3 minutes ago

spilsbury_orama

Orama Spilsbury China shuts down US consulate in Chengdu. You don't say! US closes the Chinese consulate in Houston.. Mike Pompeo d… https://t.co/y98NTDxqnO 4 minutes ago

AbdirashidElmi4

Abdirashid Elmi "Flag lowered at US consulate in Chengdu as China takes control | World news | The Guardian" https://t.co/Uo7JFD2d9y 5 minutes ago

22C0in

22C0in "US consulate in Chengdu, China, closes amid ongoing tensions between both countries" https://t.co/nu1U1WxzVw 5 minutes ago

Grandmalily11

Grandmalily RT @EpochTimesChina: “The [CCP] is now live-streaming our consulate on state-run TV and using it as fodder for their propaganda,” said Sen.… 8 minutes ago

jjwills2

Jesse James Wilson RT @BuyDirectUSA: USA Flag lowered at US consulate in Chengdu as China takes control https://t.co/DKqN2zn9RX They showed us. Via https://t.… 11 minutes ago

websurfer352

Jaime Tan @pastorbegley Breaking!!!! China has taken over the US consulate in Chengdu China!!! https://t.co/8Mw3MxWhFj 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

US flag lowered as consulate in Chengdu forced to close [Video]

US flag lowered as consulate in Chengdu forced to close

The closure follows US order for China to shut Houston consulate in sharp escalation of two countries' ongoing disputes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published