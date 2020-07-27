Johnson: European coronavirus ‘second wave’ could mean further quarantine orders

Boris Johnson indicated that quarantine restrictions could be imposed onfurther European countries if a “second wave” of coronavirus hits thecontinent.

The Prime Minister already faces a diplomatic row with Spain afterwarning against all but essential travel to the country – and its resortislands – and insisting that travellers arriving in the UK from there spend afortnight in quarantine due to an increase in cases.