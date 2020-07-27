Johnson: European coronavirus ‘second wave’ could mean further quarantine orders

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Public Health England warn of increased risk for those overweight
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Boris Johnson warns of second wave of coronavirus from EuropePrime minister defends controversial quarantine on travellers from Spain and says similar measures could be imposed on further countries
Independent
Boris Johnson news – live: 'Confusion' over summer holiday plans must end, government told as £50 bike repair vouchers launchedFollow live updates here
Independent
Billions of pounds to 'level up' economy risks being wasted on white elephants, MPs warnBoris Johnson has pledged to boost economies of midlands and northern England
Independent
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources