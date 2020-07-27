Global  
 

Johnson: European coronavirus ‘second wave’ could mean further quarantine orders
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Johnson: European coronavirus ‘second wave’ could mean further quarantine orders

Johnson: European coronavirus 'second wave' could mean further quarantine orders

Boris Johnson indicated that quarantine restrictions could be imposed onfurther European countries if a “second wave” of coronavirus hits thecontinent.

The Prime Minister already faces a diplomatic row with Spain afterwarning against all but essential travel to the country – and its resortislands – and insisting that travellers arriving in the UK from there spend afortnight in quarantine due to an increase in cases.

Public Health England warn of increased risk for those overweight [Video]

Public Health England warn of increased risk for those overweight

Public Healthy England have released al new film which explains how excessweight can increases the risk of becoming seriously ill with diseases, likeCovid-19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is leading a campaign to urge Britonsto lose weight and improve their health.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Boris Johnson warns of second wave of coronavirus from Europe

 Prime minister defends controversial quarantine on travellers from Spain and says similar measures could be imposed on further countries
Independent

Billions of pounds to 'level up' economy risks being wasted on white elephants, MPs warn

 Boris Johnson has pledged to boost economies of midlands and northern England
Independent

