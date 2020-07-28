Experts warn bars could see another shutdown

With a lack of income, it could really hurt small businesses or even lead to closure.

As Coronavirus cases surge, experts warn local bars could see another shutdown.

Experts worry the rise in coronavirus cases could lead to another shutdown for local bars.

And one "terre haute" man is sharing his concerns with local leaders.

News 10's jordan kudisch spoke with him... to learn more about "his" message... during these rough times.

That's right jon..

Alia..

I spoke with "robert flott."

He was so concered about another closure..

He reached out to people across indiana.

Some of those people include..

"representative tonya pfaff"... "governor eric holcomb"..

"representative "jon ford"..

And more.

The letter addressed bars..

And their ability to pay fees.

A "liquour" license is expensive.

In indiana..

It's an annual bill-- of "roughly" a thousand dollars.

And that's without additional fees.

Without money to pay for one..

What happens to a business like this?

Here's what "flott" hopes to see.

"it has to operate at 50 percent capacity then by all rights make their fees 50 percent.

If it's 75 percent make their fees 75 percent.

Pro rate it, let them pay what they can pay."

Flott says only a few responded to him on the subject..

But there have been no offical changes as a result.

We will continue to follow any developments on this story reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news 10.