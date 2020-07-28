Huntsville Safety Protocols

Good morning and thank you for joining us.

Its tuesday, july 28th.

I'm pat simon.

Marie waxel has the morning off.

We're learning more about north alabama's largest school district, and their plans on what happens when someone tests positive for coronavirus.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live at hampton cove elementary school.

Sierra, what new safety procedures do parents need to know about?

Pat, the district just released this 17 page reset plan.

It goes into more detail about what safety measures and precautions the district will take when students return to in class learning.

A big question is what happens if a student or staff member tests positive?

The district says the principal of that school will close off all the areas the person was in.

That area will then be disinfected.

Anyone who was potentially exposed will be notified.

If a school does shut down -- students will transition to virtual learning again.

The plan does say essential staff will report in- person.

A doctor's note will be needed for that student to return to class.

The plan also includes some general guidelines such as play grounds will still be closed, only bottle fill water fountains will stay open, and frequent hand washing will be encouraged.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news.