Voting amid the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic was one reason for low voter turnout.

Fewer voters usually show up for runoffs.

Fortunately, safety was not an issue here at trinity united methodist.

All the people i saw came with their masks on and told me as soon as they walked through the doors it was evident election workers were doing all they could do to provide a safe environment for them jonathan grizzard, voter: "quick and easy and i felt 100 percent safe."

That's how jonathan grizzard described this polling location at trinity united methodist church in southwest huntsville... where he voted tuesday afternoon.

He like many others came with his own mask on... which was something election officials highly encouraged but didn't require.

Grizzard and other voters said there were more than enough safety protocols to make everyone feel safe.

Jonathan grizzard, voter: "hand sanitizers at the door when you, they actually open the door for me so i didn't have to the door or anything."

Stephen ryberg, voter: "you don't touch anything in there that's not sanitized, that you don't bring with you.

There's social distancing that's marked clearly."

Stephen ryberg said he brought his own pen to vote today....which was another suggestion election officials recommended.

Stephen ryberg, voter: "there was no reason to be scared about anything today.

It was pretty straightfoward and it's like going anywhere else in public right now.

People are pretty in tuned to how you're supposed to act and what you're supposed to do and i think they had it all set up the way it was supposed to."

Jonathan grizzard, voter: " i think it shows how much they care about the process themselves because i know it takes a lot of work to do this all day and i think it's just as important to them as it is to us to make sure people get their voices heard through their vote."

Voters also told me the hands off approach at this location made things go by a lot faster.

Most people i saw were in and out in no time which is something voters said they really liked.

