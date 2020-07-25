Global  
 

Ram Temple: VHP slams Uddhav Thackeray's 'bhoomi pujan' via video link idea
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for suggesting that the Ram Temple foundation laying event be held through video conference.

VHP working president Alok Kumar said that it is sad to see the fall of what was once a Hindutva party led by Balasaheb Thackeray.

The VHP leader added that all normal activities are opening up in the country and hence there is no reason why the Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' should be done via video conference.

He added that the event would be held with only 200 people in attendance and all Covid preventive measures would be in place.

Kumar also mentioned that the Supreme Court had recently permitted the Jagannath Rath Yatra.

PM Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 5th of August, 2020.

Special preparations are underway in Ayodhya to make the event a grand success.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath made a short visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the temple.

