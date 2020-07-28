What you need to know: July 28

Here's what you need to know to start your day on July 28

Its called the salmon fire..

At last count it burned over 220 acres in the shasta trinity national forest near the trinity alps wilderness.

No word yet on containment welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

We are follwing the caldwell fire scarring nearly 64-thousand acres between modoc and siskiyou.

It is currently the largest fire in northern california.

It stands at zero percent containment.

Right now - over 15 hundred fire and forest service personel are battling this fire... the adams fire has caused mandatory evacuation orders along south costantia road in doyle.

The fire is burning 600 acres along scott road and highway 395.

That fire is 5 percent contained.

The hog fire --- burning just west of susanville ---is now 65% contained and has burned more than 95 hundred acres.

And... the gold fire near adin (aiden) has been burning for over a week--- scorching over 21-thousand acres.

It is now 60 percent contained.

Lassen county has been placed under an unhealthy air quality alert due to these fires.

23 year old kai perrelli is in jail under a one million dollar bond after police say he shot and killed a man.

Shot in the chest-- 28 year- old scott thomson of chico-- has been identified as the victim.

The shooting happened just after noon on sunday at west 9th street and cedar street in chico.

And - an emergency meeting will be held by the chico city council today.

Vice mayor alex brown has requested to talk about including the state wide mask enforcement to the city's resolution along with other state guidelines.

City counsel memebers disagree on the importance of the meeting set for 3 o'clock today.

California lawmakers are proposing their own economic stimulus plan for the state.

The legislature monday put forth a 100- billion dollar plan relying on what is being called 'future tax vouchers" ...to speed up spending during the pandemic.

Lawmakers hope to have a stimulus plan passed before their august 31st adjournment.### in washington, the republican coronavirus relief plan is under fire as lawmakers race to renew unemployment.

Top republicans were unaware of several provisions proposed in the so called "heals act".

The act would drop the unemployment bonus from $600 to $200 dollars a week--- though it provides $1200 payments to americans.

Nightly protests continue in portland, oregan as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the federal court house in the downtown area last night.

Protestors want federal law enforcement agents to leave the city as they demonstrate against police brutality and advocate for justice against inequality.

