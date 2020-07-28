Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What you need to know: July 28
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
What you need to know: July 28

What you need to know: July 28

Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on July 28

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Our region.

Its called the salmon fire..

At last count it burned over 220 acres in the shasta trinity national forest near the trinity alps wilderness.

No word yet on containment welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

We are follwing the caldwell fire scarring nearly 64-thousand acres between modoc and siskiyou.

It is currently the largest fire in northern california.

It stands at zero percent containment.

Right now - over 15 hundred fire and forest service personel are battling this fire... the adams fire has caused mandatory evacuation orders along south costantia road in doyle.

The fire is burning 600 acres along scott road and highway 395.

That fire is 5 percent contained.

The hog fire --- burning just west of susanville ---is now 65% contained and has burned more than 95 hundred acres.

And... the gold fire near adin (aiden) has been burning for over a week--- scorching over 21-thousand acres.

It is now 60 percent contained.

Lassen county has been placed under an unhealthy air quality alert due to these fires.

23 year old kai perrelli is in jail under a one million dollar bond after police say he shot and killed a man.

Shot in the chest-- 28 year- old scott thomson of chico-- has been identified as the victim.

The shooting happened just after noon on sunday at west 9th street and cedar street in chico.

And - an emergency meeting will be held by the chico city council today.

Vice mayor alex brown has requested to talk about including the state wide mask enforcement to the city's resolution along with other state guidelines.

City counsel memebers disagree on the importance of the meeting set for 3 o'clock today.

California lawmakers are proposing their own economic stimulus plan for the state.

The legislature monday put forth a 100- billion dollar plan relying on what is being called 'future tax vouchers" ...to speed up spending during the pandemic.

Lawmakers hope to have a stimulus plan passed before their august 31st adjournment.### in washington, the republican coronavirus relief plan is under fire as lawmakers race to renew unemployment.

Top republicans were unaware of several provisions proposed in the so called "heals act".

The act would drop the unemployment bonus from $600 to $200 dollars a week--- though it provides $1200 payments to americans.

Nightly protests continue in portland, oregan as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the federal court house in the downtown area last night.

Protestors want federal law enforcement agents to leave the city as they demonstrate against police brutality and advocate for justice against inequality.

### you're never




You Might Like


Tweets about this

VernellGordon

Vernell RT @HoustonChron: Houston coronavirus updates: What you need to know for July 28 https://t.co/ZFEIHvpAXF 3 minutes ago

TheNewsPress

The News-Press COVID-19 in Lee County: What you need to know Tuesday, July 28 https://t.co/d4rKFuqZNc 4 minutes ago

TawniVixen4

President Project & Deflect RT @starledger: Coronavirus updates: 700 person gathering at mansion broken up. 100 test positive following 2 other parties. What you need… 5 minutes ago

qbana4

Elizabeth Gannon RT @njdotcom: Coronavirus updates: 700 person gathering at mansion broken up. 100 test positive following 2 other parties. What you need to… 10 minutes ago

starledger

The Star-Ledger Coronavirus updates: 700 person gathering at mansion broken up. 100 test positive following 2 other parties. What y… https://t.co/PgaUzMwqPX 10 minutes ago

HelenaKlumpp

Helena Klumpp @ACTStudent So how's that "last week in July" looking for fall registration??? That's really what everybody needs/w… https://t.co/qlbEFb4OSC 17 minutes ago

WichitaStateSA

WSU Student Affairs RT @myShockerHealth: For new Shockers this Fall, join Nurse Heather and WSU students to discuss what parents need to know about staying hea… 22 minutes ago

myShockerHealth

WSU Student Health For new Shockers this Fall, join Nurse Heather and WSU students to discuss what parents need to know about staying… https://t.co/IgFKqa4Py7 27 minutes ago