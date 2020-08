Ford Bronco Buyers May Have To Wait 18-Months For Delivery Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published 4 days ago Ford Bronco Buyers May Have To Wait 18-Months For Delivery The return of the 2021 Ford Bronco has generated a lot of interest. Business Insider reports that the interest was so much Ford's reservation website briefly crashed. First deliveries of the Bronco will commence in spring 2021. However, the reservation list is very long. Car and Driver reports that some customers might not take delivery of their Broncos until 2022. 0

