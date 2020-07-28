Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More Help On The Way For New Jersey Small Businesses
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:37s - Published
More Help On The Way For New Jersey Small Businesses

More Help On The Way For New Jersey Small Businesses

Governor Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that an emergency assistance program is getting a $15 million infusion in new funds.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Man is Welcomed Home After He Gets Cured of Coronavirus [Video]

Man is Welcomed Home After He Gets Cured of Coronavirus

This man was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with Coronavirus. When he returned home, his friends and family gathered to do a welcome parade for him. They cheered and applauded with..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:44Published
Explaining the Highlights of the GOP’s $1 Trillion Coronavirus Relief HEALS Act [Video]

Explaining the Highlights of the GOP’s $1 Trillion Coronavirus Relief HEALS Act

A further trillion dollars in coronavirus relief is on the way as Senate Republicans revealed their plan for navigating through the economic fallout of the pandemic. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:41Published
'Eat Hendersonville' Facebook page helping new local businesses [Video]

'Eat Hendersonville' Facebook page helping new local businesses

Katherine Halbeck’s Sumner County cupcake business Blooming Kupcakes started during quarantine: out of her kitchen, and out of necessity.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:20Published