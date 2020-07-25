'What enemies have I indicted?': Barr pushes back

Tlaib Slated To Lose Re-Election Bid



Rashida Tlaib is on the verge of losing her seat in the House of Representatives. Tlaib represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. She won it in 2018 after Rep. John Conyers retired. In 2018 Tlaib defeated Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones by 1 point. Now the two are facing off in the August 4th primary. Slate reports that Jones is set to annihilate Tlaib tat the ballot box. Last cycle, Tlaib and Jones were on the ballot with four other candidates.

