'What enemies have I indicted?': Barr pushes back

William Barr
Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'
Bill Barr to House lawmakers: Portland riots are 'an assault' on US governmentAttorney General William Barr's testimony comes as part of House Democrats' investigations into alleged politicization of the Justice Department.
USATODAY.com
Barr to Testify on Protest Response, Mueller Inquiry and Other IssuesThe attorney general heads to Capitol Hill this morning to testify for the first time more than a year.
NYTimes.com
Barr's House appearance, Emmy nominations, NFL training camps: 5 things to know TuesdayAttorney General William Barr is expected to address a House committee, the Emmy nominations will be announced and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump
AP-NORC poll: Trump virus treatment hits new lowWith the November election less than 100 days away, a new poll finds more Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction than at any previous point..
USATODAY.com
Twitter removes President Donald Trump's post touting a false 'cure' for COVID-19Twitter takes action against President Donald Trump and his son over posts that promoted COVID-19 cures that don't exist.
USATODAY.com
Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day
Portland protestors, Wall of Moms sue Trump administration over use of tear gas, rubber bulletsThe nonprofit Protect Democracy filed the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., on behalf of several individual protesters and groups.
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States)
Bernie Sanders introduces bill to provide 'Masks for all'(CNN)Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will introduce a bill on Tuesday that would provide high quality, reusable masks to every American. Sanders is unveiling the..
WorldNews
'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night
Georgia Senator Is Criticized for Ad Enlarging Jewish Opponent Jon Ossoff's NoseSenator David Perdue, a Republican, drew a quick rebuke from his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, who said the Facebook ad employed the “least original..
NYTimes.com
As Republicans Embrace Cut in Jobless Aid, Divisions Weaken Their LeverageThe proposal comes after Republicans struggled to iron out their policy differences with the administration and each other. Democrats are all but guaranteed to..
NYTimes.com
United States House of Representatives
Here Are the Differences Between the House and Senate Coronavirus Relief BillsLawmakers will have to bridge significant policy gaps to reach an election-year agreement on how to best provide relief to businesses and families still reeling..
NYTimes.com
Republicans ready piecemeal coronavirus aid bill
Tlaib Slated To Lose Re-Election Bid
California, Florida, Texas lose House seats with Trump orderORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If President Donald Trump succeeds in getting undocumented immigrants excluded from being counted in the redrawing of U.S. House..
WorldNews
