Lafayette Square clearing 'disturbing' -National Guard officer

US protests: Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside Indian Embassy vandalised in Washington DC



Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by unruly elements involved in US protests. Sources told to ANI that United States Park Police have launched an investigation and more details are awaited. Mass protests against an African-American man's death intensified across the United States. The demonstrators are protesting since May 25 when George Flyod, 46-year-old, died in police custody after a police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published on January 1, 1970