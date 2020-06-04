Lafayette Square clearing 'disturbing' -National Guard officer

|
Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'
National Guard officer to say he saw 'excessive' force used on protesters near the White HouseMajor Adam DeMarco will be before a House committee and will say the actions against peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square were 'deeply disturbing.'
National Guard Officer Says Police Used ‘Excessive’ Force at White House ClashAn Army National Guard officer at Lafayette Square plans to tell lawmakers that the Park Police unleashed an “unprovoked escalation” on peaceful protesters..
White House protest account disputed by National Guard officerA National Guard major will say that police escalated the 1 June protest in Lafayette Park.
Park Police head defends response to 'violent' June 1 protest
AP Top Stories July 28 AHere's the latest for Tuesday July 28th: New challenge to federal agent deployment; White House agrees to COVID-19 relief talks with Pelosi; Trump lawyers try to..
A look at White House aides, campaign staff who have tested positive for coronavirusDespite frequent testing at the White House for coronavirus, several aides close to President Trump have tested positive.
Protesters try to topple statue near White House
US protests: Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside Indian Embassy vandalised in Washington DC
