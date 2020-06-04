Global  
 

Lafayette Square clearing 'disturbing' -National Guard officer
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Lafayette Square clearing 'disturbing' -National Guard officer

Lafayette Square clearing 'disturbing' -National Guard officer

National Guard Maj.

Adam DeMarco on Tuesday told a House Committee that demonstrators seemed peaceful "yet were subjected to an unprovoked escalation and excessive use of force" by U.S. Park Police when they were cleared from a park near the White House on June 1.

0
Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you' [Video]

Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'

During U.S. Attorney General Barr's testimony to the House Judiciary, U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler says "shame on you" for the use of force on protesters in Lafayette Square in Washington D.C. back in June.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published

National Guard officer to say he saw 'excessive' force used on protesters near the White House

 Major Adam DeMarco will be before a House committee and will say the actions against peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square were 'deeply disturbing.'
USATODAY.com

National Guard Officer Says Police Used ‘Excessive’ Force at White House Clash

 An Army National Guard officer at Lafayette Square plans to tell lawmakers that the Park Police unleashed an “unprovoked escalation” on peaceful protesters..
NYTimes.com

White House protest account disputed by National Guard officer

 A National Guard major will say that police escalated the 1 June protest in Lafayette Park.
BBC News

Park Police head defends response to 'violent' June 1 protest [Video]

Park Police head defends response to 'violent' June 1 protest

Acting Chief of the U.S. Park Police Gregory Monahan on Tuesday described a highly criticized June 1 incident, where federal agents used tear gas to clear a square near the White House, as "one of the most violent protests that I've been a part of in my 23 years with the U.S. Park Police."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

AP Top Stories July 28 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday July 28th: New challenge to federal agent deployment; White House agrees to COVID-19 relief talks with Pelosi; Trump lawyers try to..
USATODAY.com

A look at White House aides, campaign staff who have tested positive for coronavirus

 Despite frequent testing at the White House for coronavirus, several aides close to President Trump have tested positive.
USATODAY.com

Protesters try to topple statue near White House [Video]

Protesters try to topple statue near White House

Protesters tried to tear down a statue of former U.S. President Andrew Jackson on Monday (June 22) near the White House, scrawling "killer scum" on the base and pulling at ropes around the figure of Jackson on a horse before police intervened. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published
US protests: Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside Indian Embassy vandalised in Washington DC [Video]

US protests: Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside Indian Embassy vandalised in Washington DC

Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by unruly elements involved in US protests. Sources told to ANI that United States Park Police have launched an investigation and more details are awaited. Mass protests against an African-American man's death intensified across the United States. The demonstrators are protesting since May 25 when George Flyod, 46-year-old, died in police custody after a police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

