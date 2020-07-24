Global  
 

CES 2021 going digital, will not return to Las Vegas next year
CES 2021 going digital, will not return to Las Vegas next year

CES 2021 going digital, will not return to Las Vegas next year

The world's largest consumer electronic show, CES, will not be returning to Las Vegas in January 2021.

The annual convention brings more than 150,000 people and hundreds of millions of dollars to the Las Vegas valley every year.

