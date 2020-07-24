CES 2021 going digital, will not return to Las Vegas next year
The world's largest consumer electronic show, CES, will not be returning to Las Vegas in January 2021.
The annual convention brings more than 150,000 people and hundreds of millions of dollars to the Las Vegas valley every year.
ErikSexton This is a big hit to Las Vegas. CES 2021 going digital, will not return to Las Vegas next year. #lasvegas
.
.
.… https://t.co/DbxyKh1B56 38 minutes ago
#ThisIsTheConversation CES 2021 going digital, will not return to Las Vegas next year https://t.co/4s7txKOCVn 1 hour ago
infodiva CES 2021 going digital, will not return to Las Vegas next year https://t.co/bwpxOkTRBr #2022 2 hours ago
The Silicon Hill RT @FrankGruber: CES 2021 going digital, will not return to Las Vegas next year https://t.co/LnRbleBKIy #CES2021 3 hours ago
Frank Gruber ✨ CES 2021 going digital, will not return to Las Vegas next year https://t.co/LnRbleBKIy #CES2021 4 hours ago
Suzi Waltos, CSEP CES 2021 going digital, will not return to Las Vegas next year https://t.co/x36hOWtLcU 4 hours ago
technicat RT @howardstutz: Breaking: CES 2021 going digital, will not return to Las Vegas next year
https://t.co/MXFlo7Ubf3 @KTNV https://t.co/flDcLc… 4 hours ago
Trixy Wh RT @howardstutz: Breaking: CES 2021 going digital, will not return to Las Vegas next year
https://t.co/Cbgv2Q4JXV… https://t.co/KBZfCbr9X4 4 hours ago
Private vs. public school reopening plansWhile CCSD students will begin classes at home next month, those going to private schools like Word of Life Christian Academy will start their year in the classroom. Jeremy Chen reports.
9-year-old girl dies from COVID-19A nine year old in Florida has died from COVID-19. This makes her the youngest victim of the virus yet. She is the 5th child to die in Florida from thecoronavirus.
Southwest and American crack down on mask policySouthwest and American Airlines are cracking down on their mask policies. Starting next week, having a medical condition will no longer exempt passengers from having to wear face coverings.