CES cancels in-person convention and goes digital for 2021 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:02s - Published 8 minutes ago CES cancels in-person convention and goes digital for 2021 NEWS: The convention usually brings a nearly $300,000,000 most to the Las Vegas economy. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WILL NOT BE COMING IN JANUARY- THANKS TO THE CORONAVIRUS.THANKS FOR JOINING US..I'M TODD QUINONES.AND.... I'M TRICIA KEAN.THE ANNOUNCEMENT THAT C-E-S ISGOING DIGITAL MEANS.....A LOSS OF SEVERAL HUNDREDMILLION DOLLARS.....HERE IN SOUTHERN NEVADA.HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS.....13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER.....SEAN DELANCEY HAS MORE....ON THE CRIPPLING IMPACT....TO OUR ECONOMY.SEAN?TRICIA - TODD - - C-E-S ISTRULY MASSIVE.BUSINESSES FROM BIG TO SMALLTHAT HAVE ALREADY BEEN ROCKEDBY SHUT DOWN AND RECOVERY - -HAVE NOW BEEN DEALT YET ANOTHERBIG HIT TO THE WALLET.THE BOTS AND BOBBLES - -TECHNOLOGY AND TECH ENTHUSIASTSTHAT ALWAYS PACK THE LAS VEGASCONVENTION CENTER EACH YEAR FORC-E-S - - WON'T COME BACK IN20-21.THE CORONAVIRUS HAS FORCED THEWORLD'S LARGEST CONVENTION - TOGO DIGITAL."WE DID NOT REALLY SEE A GOODALTERNATIVE." GARY SHAPIRO ISPRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF THECONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION- OWNER AND OPERATOR OF C-E- S.HE SAYS BRINGING AN AVERAGE OF170 THOUSAND PEOPLE INTO THESAME PLACE - AT THE SAME TIME -WAS IMPOSSIBLE IN A PANDEMIC."I APOLOGIZE TO THE PEOPLE OFLAS VEGAS.I KNOW HOW IMPORTANT THIS IS TOYOU, AND IT'S IMPORTANT TO US.I FEEL YOUR PAIN, I FEEL FORYOU, AND I WISH WE COULD DOSOMETHING ABOUT IT." THE PAINWILL BE REAL.C-E-S USUALLY BRINGS IN NEARLYA 300 MILLION DOLLAR BOOST TOTHE AREA ECONOMY.VEGAS CHAMBER PRESIDENT ANDC-E-O MARY BETH SEWALD SAYSTHAT CASH - FLOWS TO EVERYLEVEL."THERE'S GOING TO BE AN IMPACTON THOUSANDS OF JOBS FROMCONVENTION SERVICES, RESTAURANTSERVERS, NIGHTCLUBS, SHOWS,ROOM SERVICES." ON AND ON ANDON.13 ACTION NEWS FINANCIALADVISOR JASON BAUCOM WITH THEBUDIN GROUP SAYS THIS IS YETANOTHER BLOW TO A STRUGGLINGECONOMY - MISSING EVENTS -SHUTTING DOWN - AND FIGHTING TOREOPEN."OVER THE PAST 6 MONTHS, 6 TO 8MONTHS, THAT'S ABOUT HALF ABILLION IMPACT BETWEEN TWOTHEY ARE COMMITTED TO BRINGC-E-S BACK TO LAS VEGAS INTHIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES AS MORETHAN "11-HUNDRED" NEW CASES OFCORONA-VIRUS WERE CONFIRMED INNEVADA IN THE LAST 24 HOURS..





You Might Like

Tweets about this Eve RT @bazmaniandevil: Trump's failure to create a national strategy to contain the coronavirus just came back to bite him in the nose. Bigly.… 4 days ago travelingmommy Listening to 45try 2read this definitely scripted Paragraph that can barely read talks of caring about the PPL n ca… https://t.co/21WkoIovq4 5 days ago