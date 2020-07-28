Logansport School Board approves reopening plan

A reopening plan that requires masks.

The mask mandate is for all students prek through 12.

Faculty and staff are also required to wear masks through out the instructional day, as well as visitors.

The school board says the corporation will provide masks for those entering the building who do (not have one.

Superintendent michelle starkey says these are provisions the board needed to make for everyone's safety.

"we are absolutely trying to do our absolute best to make sure we have a good game plan or as good as we can to have to move forward.

We are not trying to overlook the good for the perfect because you know what, if someone thinks they have a perfect plan they are only fooling themselves because there is no perfect plan."

Logansport community schools are scheduled to begin august 12-th.

Starkey says the reopening plan is open to changes as the year continues.

