Planet Fitness Issues Mandatory Mask Rule Starting August 1
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Planet Fitness Issues Mandatory Mask Rule Starting August 1

Planet Fitness Issues Mandatory Mask Rule Starting August 1

Planet Fitness Issues Mandatory Mask Rule Starting August 1 The chain's CEO, Chris Rondeau, discussed the implementation in a press release.

Chris Rondeau, via press release Many retailers have issued rules for wearing masks to combat COVID-19, including Walmart.

Planet Fitness is now the first significant gym chain to enforce face coverings for visitors.

In a recent joint letter to the White House, retail leaders called for federal action by the government on mask rules.

Retail leaders, via letter Enforcing the use of masks has been up to state and local governments.

Without support from a federal mandate, businesses have had to enforce masks, often leading to customer confrontations.

