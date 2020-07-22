Mother elephant helps her struggling baby calf climb out of a river in India

In this heartwarming video, a mother elephant can be seen helping her struggling baby calf climb out of the riverbank of Bornodi river.

The video is of the Baska district in Assam made on the 23rd of July.

"When I heard the sound of the elephant I ran towards the river and saw a herd of elephants crossing the river, all the elephants easily climbed on the riverbank but at last, the baby elephant was struggling to climb," the filmer Imran Bhuyan said.

"Mother elephant can be seen bending down on knees to help baby calf come out."