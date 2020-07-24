Megan Thee Stallion Emotional Video On Tory Lanez Drama Goes Viral
Megan Thee Stallion breaks her silence again.
Chainsmokers slammed for Hamptons concert.
Plus - Fans want Tory Lanez banned from the US.
LIMITED EDITION©️🟤 Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Sh00ting Injuries In New Emotional Vi... https://t.co/8nttZPdYMj via @YouTube… https://t.co/esuvKH5pDX 43 minutes ago
De André Nickens RT @OnTheRedCarpet: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) released an emotional video, describing more details from that "traumatic ni… 1 hour ago
👁️⃤ RT @cocoabutterbf: Megan Thee Stallion Opened Up About Getting Shot And Said "There's Nothing To Joke About" In An Emotional Instagram Live… 1 hour ago
djtyggaty RT @RapUp: An emotional Megan Thee Stallion recounts shooting and reveals she had surgery to remove bullets https://t.co/j6ozkyqlho https:/… 2 hours ago
djtyggaty RT @RapUp: Megan Thee Stallion opens up about shooting: “It was the worst experience of my life” https://t.co/wDehCQGX3i https://t.co/n2v1B… 2 hours ago
InTheFame Megan Thee Stallion Emotional Video On Tory Lanez Drama Goes Viral https://t.co/RJN0bOgxWk 2 hours ago
Dragana Nikolic RT @TIME: Megan Thee Stallion said that she had gunshot wounds in both feet and gave new details about the shooting earlier this month that… 2 hours ago
On The Red Carpet Rapper Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) released an emotional video, describing more details from that "traumati… https://t.co/fBR7vLGq1M 2 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion in tears as she recalls gunshot wound surgeryMegan Thee Stallion has confirmed reports she required surgery on both her feet following a gunshot incident at a Hollywood Hills party earlier this month.
Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Addresses Tory Lanez Shooting IncidentExecutive Produced By: Pro
https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/
Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst
https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/
Video Edit:..
Megan Thee Stallion Bombs On Draya For Clowning Tory Lanez ShootingExecutive Produced By: Pro
https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/
Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst
https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/
Video Edit:..