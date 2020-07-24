Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Megan Thee Stallion Emotional Video On Tory Lanez Drama Goes Viral
Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 03:41s - Published
Megan Thee Stallion Emotional Video On Tory Lanez Drama Goes Viral

Megan Thee Stallion Emotional Video On Tory Lanez Drama Goes Viral

Megan Thee Stallion breaks her silence again.

Chainsmokers slammed for Hamptons concert.

Plus - Fans want Tory Lanez banned from the US.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ImperiaNaya

LIMITED EDITION©️🟤 Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Sh00ting Injuries In New Emotional Vi... https://t.co/8nttZPdYMj via @YouTube… https://t.co/esuvKH5pDX 43 minutes ago

deandre_nickens

De André Nickens RT @OnTheRedCarpet: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) released an emotional video, describing more details from that "traumatic ni… 1 hour ago

MuthaaDearest

👁️⃤ RT @cocoabutterbf: Megan Thee Stallion Opened Up About Getting Shot And Said "There's Nothing To Joke About" In An Emotional Instagram Live… 1 hour ago

djtyggaty

djtyggaty RT @RapUp: An emotional Megan Thee Stallion recounts shooting and reveals she had surgery to remove bullets https://t.co/j6ozkyqlho https:/… 2 hours ago

djtyggaty

djtyggaty RT @RapUp: Megan Thee Stallion opens up about shooting: “It was the worst experience of my life” https://t.co/wDehCQGX3i https://t.co/n2v1B… 2 hours ago

InTheFame

InTheFame Megan Thee Stallion Emotional Video On Tory Lanez Drama Goes Viral https://t.co/RJN0bOgxWk 2 hours ago

dragana_m30

Dragana Nikolic RT @TIME: Megan Thee Stallion said that she had gunshot wounds in both feet and gave new details about the shooting earlier this month that… 2 hours ago

OnTheRedCarpet

On The Red Carpet Rapper Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) released an emotional video, describing more details from that "traumati… https://t.co/fBR7vLGq1M 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion in tears as she recalls gunshot wound surgery [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion in tears as she recalls gunshot wound surgery

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed reports she required surgery on both her feet following a gunshot incident at a Hollywood Hills party earlier this month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Addresses Tory Lanez Shooting Incident [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Addresses Tory Lanez Shooting Incident

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:42Published
Megan Thee Stallion Bombs On Draya For Clowning Tory Lanez Shooting [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Bombs On Draya For Clowning Tory Lanez Shooting

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:08Published