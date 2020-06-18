Megan Thee Stallion in tears as she recalls gunshot wound surgery

Danny Masterson Arrested oOn Multiple Rape Charges



LA Prosecutors report that actor Danny Masterson has been hit with three charges of rape for incidents ranging from 2001 to 2003. Newser reports that Masterson is accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home. Masterson, 44, was arrested by the LAPD on Wednesday. He was released on $3.3 million bail. Netflix dropped Masterson from its series The Ranch in 2017 amid increasing scrutiny of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement. If found guilty he could face 45-years in jail.

