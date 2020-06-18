Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion in tears as she recalls gunshot wound surgery
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed reports she required surgery on both her feet following a gunshot incident at a Hollywood Hills party earlier this month.

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion American rapper

Megan Thee Stallion says she's recovering after being shot in both feet: 'Worst experience'

 Megan Thee Stallion is back on social media to share her side of what she calls the "worst experience of my life" after suffering gunshot wounds.
USATODAY.com
Chrissy Teigen apologises for Megan Thee Stallion joke following shooting injury [Video]

Chrissy Teigen apologises for Megan Thee Stallion joke following shooting injury

Chrissy Teigen has apologised for joking about Megan Thee Stallion as the rapper recovers from gunshot wounds.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Megan Thee Stallion was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez

On Thursday, Megan shared on Instagram that she had suffered gunshot wounds Sunday morning.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Hollywood Hills Hollywood Hills Neighborhood of Los Angeles in California, United States

Danny Masterson Arrested oOn Multiple Rape Charges [Video]

Danny Masterson Arrested oOn Multiple Rape Charges

LA Prosecutors report that actor Danny Masterson has been hit with three charges of rape for incidents ranging from 2001 to 2003. Newser reports that Masterson is accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home. Masterson, 44, was arrested by the LAPD on Wednesday. He was released on $3.3 million bail. Netflix dropped Masterson from its series The Ranch in 2017 amid increasing scrutiny of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement. If found guilty he could face 45-years in jail.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

