Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Suffered Gunshot Wounds On July 15, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to “set the record straight” about what happened over the weekend.

It was originally reported by TMZ that Megan was with Tory Lanez when he was arrested for gun possession outside a house party.

TMZ also reported that Megan had a cut on her foot, thought to be caused by broken glass on the floor of the car.

According to Megan, those reports were “inaccurate,” and her wounds were actually a result of being shot multiple times.

Megan Thee Stallion, via Instagram Megan further revealed that she underwent surgery to have the bullets removed and she is “grateful to be alive.” Megan Thee Stallion, via Instagram

