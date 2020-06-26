Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Megan The Stallion Suffered Multiple Gunshot Wounds | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Megan The Stallion Suffered Multiple Gunshot Wounds | Billboard News

Megan The Stallion Suffered Multiple Gunshot Wounds | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion suffered multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning (July 12) and is currently recovering.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion "Grateful to Be Alive" After Suffering Gunshot Wounds

Megan Thee Stallion said she's expected to make a "full recovery" after suffering multiple gunshot...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Megan Thee Stallion says she was shot, expects to recover

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said Wednesday that she was shot multiple times on...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

HicksVette

_JADTBA_ RT @TrendingRaps: Megan Thee Stallion suffered multiple gunshot wounds over the weekend. Prayers for a speedy recovery 🙏 https://t.co/OWv4… 1 minute ago

colinenpraxis

Colin Hicks RT @kron4news: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said Wednesday that she was shot multiple times on Sunday, but expects to fully recover. “I suff… 4 minutes ago

kron4news

KRON4 News Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said Wednesday that she was shot multiple times on Sunday, but expects to fully recover.… https://t.co/WvQitpD8jY 8 minutes ago

LatrellWiggins

Latrell Wiggins RT @RapFavorites: Prayers up for a speedy recovery 🙏 Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed she suffered multiple gunshot wounds over the weeke… 34 minutes ago

marino6_marino

Marion Marino RT @NYDailyNews: Hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion said she suffered multiple gunshot wounds during an incident over the weekend and underwe… 56 minutes ago

madefamoustv

Made Famous TV Megan Thee Stallion suffered multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning (July 12) and is currently recovering. She shar… https://t.co/t5FxlnYNcw 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

The Only 4th of July 2020 Playlist You Need This Holiday Weekend | Billboard News [Video]

The Only 4th of July 2020 Playlist You Need This Holiday Weekend | Billboard News

Check out the hottest tracks in pop, hip-hop, dance, country, rock and more as you get ready to enjoy whatever facsimile of a normal summer you've managed to arrange for yourself.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:56Published
BET Awards 2020 Wrap-Up: The Most Powerful Moments | Billboard News [Video]

BET Awards 2020 Wrap-Up: The Most Powerful Moments | Billboard News

BET Awards 2020 Wrap-Up: The Most Powerful Moments | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:15Published
First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard

First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:18Published