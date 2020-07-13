Megan Thee Stallion Was Allegedly Shot by Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion Was Allegedly Shot by Tory Lanez On Thursday, Megan shared on Instagram that she had suffered gunshot wounds Sunday morning.

Megan Thee Stallion, via Instagram Megan Thee Stallion, via Instagram According to TMZ's sources, Megan and her friend, Kelsey Nicole, were leaving a Hollywood Hills party with Tory Lanez.

Lanez allegedly opened fire in the vehicle and shot Megan in the feet twice.

They were pulled over by LAPD shortly after and Tory was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon.

Initially, Megan told police she cut her feet on glass, but she may have felt intimidated as an alleged domestic violence victim.

TMZ's sources claim police have been told there is video of the shooting, but they have not seen it yet.