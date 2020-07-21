Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Addresses Tory Lanez Shooting Incident
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Addresses Tory Lanez Shooting Incident

Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Addresses Tory Lanez Shooting Incident

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
Megan Thee Stallion Accused of Lying About Tory Lanez Shooting Her

A so-called friend of the 'Quarantine Radio' host claims that the 'Hot Girl Summer' raptress is...
AceShowbiz - Published

Cam’ron Trolls Megan Thee Stallion W/ Savage Meme: “Tory Lanez Saw That D**k + Started Shootn”

Cam’ron Trolls Megan Thee Stallion W/ Savage Meme: “Tory Lanez Saw That D**k + Started Shootn” New York rap veteran Cam’ron has way too much free time on his hands these days. The Dipset leader...
SOHH - Published

Everything We Know About the Fight Involving Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez (So Far)

An argument involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion last weekend resulted in the first rapper...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •HipHopDXAceShowbiz



NewsToter

NewsToter.com Music: #MeganTheeStallion Tearfully Addresses #ToryLanez Shooting Incident https://t.co/JkFqqpmyfB 45 minutes ago

KlemieMeladze

klemie meladze RT @HipHopDX: Megan Thee Stallion tearfully addresses Tory Lanez shooting incident https://t.co/1e9AKVYsMu https://t.co/Cu78LT7RBo 57 minutes ago

OzmanTheWizard

Oz Man Megan Thee Stallion finally speaks. https://t.co/SOLwhjjVN8 59 minutes ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about the shooting incident she experienced earlier this month. https://t.co/zhA1dfaBVj 1 hour ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Recalls Shooting Incident on Instagram Live https://t.co/b1mJ9JbRQX 2 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Addresses Tory Lanez Shooting Incident https://t.co/JRnXXhqsSH #music #feedly 3 hours ago

urbanislandz

Urban Islandz Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Thank Fans On IG Live After Being Shot In Both Legs https://t.co/S0UQLjy8nF 3 hours ago

djanthonystyles

DJ Anthony Styles Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Addresses Tory Lanez Shooting Incident https://t.co/eHI8CwObXg #music #hiphop #news 3 hours ago


Megan Thee Stallion Bombs On Draya For Clowning Tory Lanez Shooting [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Bombs On Draya For Clowning Tory Lanez Shooting

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:08Published
Kanye West's Twitter Rant, Halsey's Mental Health Compassion & More on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting | Billboard News [Video]

Kanye West's Twitter Rant, Halsey's Mental Health Compassion & More on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting | Billboard News

Kanye West goes on a surprise Twitter rant Monday night, Halsey urges compassion for people with Bipolar Disorder and everything we know (so far) about Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's fight.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:54Published
A Full Breakdown of What We Know About the Alleged Fight Involving Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez | Billboard News [Video]

A Full Breakdown of What We Know About the Alleged Fight Involving Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez | Billboard News

An argument involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion last weekend resulted in the first rapper behind bars after police arrested him for finding a gun in his car and the latter in the hospital..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:50Published