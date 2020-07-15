HEALS Act proposes new unemployment benefit system Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:09s - Published 9 minutes ago HEALS Act proposes new unemployment benefit system As part of the HEALS Act proposed by Senate Republicans, the additional weekly $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments to unemployed Americans would be lowered to $200. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BUT FIRST HERE ON 41ACTION NEWS AT FIVE --CUTS COMING -- TOPANDEMICUNEMPLOYMENT HELP.ABIGAIL HAMILTON, LIVES INBENTON, KANSASIt's just not right, an extra$200 doesnot really do anythiTHOSE CONCERNS COMEAS CONGRESS WORKS ONTHE NEXT CORONAVIRUSRELIEF PACKAGE --DUBBED THE HEALS ACT.IT WOULD CUT THEWEEKLY FEDERALUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITSFROM 600 DOLLARS TO 200DOLLARS.FROM THERE -- STATESWOULD HAVE TO STEP INAND GIVE FOLKS WITHOUTA JOB -- 70 PERCENT OFTHEIR PRIOR WAGES.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESSHARES WHATUNEMPLOYED WORKERSTHINK ABOUT THEPOSSIBLE CHANGES.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"A Benton, Kansas womantells me she's worried aboutthe Kansas Department ofLabor's ability to get a newsystem up and running in timebecause of its track record inthe past."ABIGAIL HAMILTON, LIVES INBENTON, KANSAS"I went six weeks without anypaycheck and that's a lot."ABI HAMILTON REMEMBERSTHE LONG PROCESS OFFILING paperwork WHENSHE STARTED GETTINGUNEMPLOYMENT.THE FORMER NURSECOULDN'T FIND CHILDCARE FOR HER THREEKIDS AND HAD NO OTHEROPTION BUT TO LEAVE HERJOB.SHE WORRIES the stateHISTORY of delays andissues WILL REPEAT ITSELFIF it HAS TO TAKE ON ANEW SYSTEM.ABIGAIL HAMILTON, LIVES INBENTON, NSAS"The idea that they couldn't dothis right a couple monthsago, and now all of a suddenthey're going to be able tohandle this new and morecomplicated system is sort oflaughable."I ASKED THE KANSASDEPARTMENT OF LABORHOW IT'S PREPARING FORTHE NEW SYSTEM -BRETT FLACHSBARTH, DEPUTYSECRETARY, KANSASDEPARTMENT OF LABOR"We can't get in there andstart the coding and things ofthat nature until it's actuallysigned into law, our businessfolks and IT staff have startedthe brainstorming process ofwhat would it look like to trytomake these changes to thisprogram."AS FAR AS THE ACTUALAMOUNT OF MONEY -HAMILTON SAYS 200 IS TOOLOW ESPECIALLY FORPEOPLE WITH CHILDREN.ABIGAIL HAMILTON, LIVES INBENTON, KANSAS"It's just not right, an extra$200 does not really doanything, I think 200 dollarsforme goes to groceries once aweek so that seems reallylow."SHE HOPES LAWMAKERSKEEP IN MIND - MOSTAMERICANS ARE NOTLOOKING FOR A HANDOUT.ABIGAIL HAMILTON, LIVES INBENTON, KANSAS"Most Americans want to workand provide for themselvesand their families."IN KANSAS CITY, EMMAJAMES, 41 ACTION NEW





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Explaining the Highlights of the GOP’s $1 Trillion Coronavirus Relief HEALS Act



A further trillion dollars in coronavirus relief is on the way as Senate Republicans revealed their plan for navigating through the economic fallout of the pandemic. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:41 Published 9 hours ago Unemployment system error causes delay



The New York State Department of Labor announced a system error that caused a delay in the additional $600 pandemic benefit payments. Credit: WKTV Published 1 week ago Multiple fraud complaints filed after strange unemployment claims sent to Nevada companies



Nevada's troubled unemployment benefit system is facing new concerns and criticism after multiple people are coming forward with letters that indicate unemployment benefits have been filed and paid for.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:15 Published 2 weeks ago