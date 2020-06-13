COVID-19 cases reported at George County Regional Correctional Facility

Seven corrections officers and six state prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 at the George County Regional Correctional Facility.

- sheriff keith havard says the - sick inmates are isolated in- - - - their cells and receiving - appropriate treatment.- all staff are required to wear- protective equipment on - site, and the jail has recieved- a cleaning.