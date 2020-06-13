Global  
 

COVID-19 cases reported at George County Regional Correctional Facility
Seven corrections officers and six state prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 at the George County Regional Correctional Facility.

- seven corrections officers and- six state prisoners - have tested positive for- covid-19 at the george county - regional correctional facility.- according to our media partner- the sun herald, the - results of tests for over 350 - state and county inmates are- still - outstanding, along with more- test results for jail employees- and administrative staff.

- sheriff keith havard says the - sick inmates are isolated in- - - - their cells and receiving - appropriate treatment.- all staff are required to wear- protective equipment on - site, and the jail has recieved- a cleaning.




