Some struggling to find permanent shelter after recovering from COVID-19 Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:14s - Published 4 minutes ago Some struggling to find permanent shelter after recovering from COVID-19 Several people tell Fox 4 that they're struggling to find shelter after recovering from COVID-19. The group says they aren't able to go back to one local shelter program and many other options in the county aren't available right now. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TONIGHT ANOTHER FOLLOW-UP ON ANIMPORTANT TOPIC WE’VE BEENCOVERING FORMONTHS...HOMELESSNESS DURING THEPANDEMIC.4 IN YOUR CORNER’S ROCHELLEALLEYNE BRINGS US THE STORY OF AFEW PEOPLE WHO SAY THEY’RESTRUGGLING TO FIND SHELTER AFTERTESTING POSITIVE FORCOVID-19....AND BEING TOLD THEIRTIME IS UP IN THEIR TEMPORARYPLACE TO STA(00-05)"I told them I’m not going to goback out there in the street."BUT THAT’S EXACTLY WHERE STUARTBAILEY MAY HAVE TO GO...ONCEHE’S DISCHARGED FROM A FOMYERS HOTEL...WHERE HE’S BEENRECOVERING FROM COVID-19.HE’S BEEN STAYING THERE AS PARTOF PROGRAM ...THROUGH THECOUNTY....FOR PEOPLE WHO HAVETHE VIRUS...BUT DON’T HAVE AHOME....BAILEY SAYS HIS STORY STARTSHERE...AT SALUS CARE...WHERE HEHAD STAYED FOR A LITTLEWHILE....HE CLAIMS HE GOT KICKEDOUT EARLIER THIS MONTH FORSOMETHING HE DIDN’T DO..."They asked me to leave, so Ileave and I been bouncing."HE STARTED FEELING SICK AFTERTHAT..."I was coughing and my chest wasburning."...AND LATER GOT HIS COVID-19DIAGNOSIS.BUT AS HE GETS CLOSER TO HISTIME TO LEAVE...HE SAYS THEREJUST AREN’T MANY OPTIONS FORHOUSING HELP..."Most of the places are closeddue to COVID-19."ANOTHER WOMAN WE SPOKE TO SAYSSHE WAS ALSO STAYING ATSALUSCARE...BUT HAD TROUBLEGETTIN BACK IN AFTER BEINGHOSPITALIZED FOR COVID-19."I went to the hospital and Iwas there about a week and whenI went to return they said I wasno longer welcome there and thatmy clothes would be on the curband when I got there that’s whathappened, my clothes wereoutside."AFTER DAYS OF STRUGGLING...SHESAYS RECENTLY FOUND SHELTER AT APRIVATE HOME"I was definitely homeless, inthe woods, homeless as homelesscan be, broke."HAVE REACHED OUT TO SALUS CAREWHO TOLD ME THAT IT *IS THEIRPROTOCOL TO ALLOW PEOPLE TORETURN *IF THEY CAN PROVETHEY’RE NEGATIVE FOR RTHEVIRUS....THEY SAY THE ONLYREASON SOMEONE MAY BE TURNEDAWAY IS FOR QUOTE "EXTENUATINGCIRCUMSTANCES."THE COUNTY SAYS THEY WORK TOPAIR PEOPLE WITH HOUSING ONCETHEY ARE DISCHARGED





