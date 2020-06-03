Global  
 

The Duke of Cambridge joins Peter Crouch on podcast
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
The Duke of Cambridge has shared banter, embarrassing confessions and a pintduring an appearance on BBC Radio Five Live’s That Peter Crouch Podcast.

Peter Crouch Peter Crouch Former English association football player

Prince William meets Peter Crouch: Duke of Cambridge on lockdown, Twitter and mental health

 Prince William speaks to the Peter Crouch Podcast about his experience of lockdown, importance of football... and karaoke.
BBC News
BBC Radio 5 Live BBC Radio 5 Live British national radio station


