Prakash Javadekar releases Tiger Census report ahead of International Tiger Day

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday released the report of the Tiger Census on the eve of International Tiger Day.

The event was organised at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.

"India is proud of its tiger assets.

The country today has 70 per cent of the world's tiger population.

We are ready to work with all the 13 tiger range countries in their actual management of tiger reserves," Javadekar said while speaking at a function at the National Media Centre, New Delhi," Javadekar said.

"At the international level, we have a lot of soft powers, but one soft power is that the country has animals.

India has 30,000 elephants, 3,000 one-horned rhinos and more than 500 lions," he added.

MoS Babul Supriyo was also present at the event.

The census report was released ahead of International Tiger Day.

International Tiger Day will be celebrated on July 29.

Saint Petersburg declaration on tiger conservation was signed in 2010.

In the meeting, it was decided to celebrate July 29 as Global Tiger Day.

The day is celebrated across the globe to create awareness on tiger conservation.