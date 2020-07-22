Global  
 

Prince William says global health crisis lockdown was a chance to 'revalue things'
Prince William says global health crisis lockdown was a chance to 'revalue things'

Prince William says global health crisis lockdown was a chance to 'revalue things'

The coronavirus lockdown created an opportunity to "revalue things", according to Prince William.

