Gov. criticized over pandemic response

FLORIDA'S AVERAGE NUMBER OFDAILY NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES HASSOARED MORE THAN15-HUNDRED-PERCENT SINCE THEGOVERNOR DECIDED TO REOPEN INEARLY MAY.THIS MORNING, JESSICA ALPERN ISLOOKING AT HOW HE'S HANDLED THEPANDEMIC... AND WHY ONE FLORIDAMAYOR SENT HIM A SCATHING LETTERABOUT IT.THAT LETTER COMES FROM A SOUTHFLORIDA MAYOR.AS WE KNOW, CASES OF COVID-19HAVE REMAINED THE HIGHEST THERE.VO:THAT MAYOR OF MIAMI BEACH SAYSDESANTIS WAS QUOTE "UNPREPARED"AND "FAILED" WHEN IT COMES TOSTOPPING THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.FLORIDA REPORTED THE MOST NEWCASES IN THE U-S AGAIN ONMONDAY.THE LATEST STATE REPORT SHOWSTWO SOUTHWEST FLORIDA COUNTIESREMAIN IN THE TOP 10 FOR TOTALCASES(attached screenshot).ALL OF THIS IS LEADING MANY TOTAKE A CLOSE LOOK AT HOW THEGOVERNOR HAS HANDLED THEPANDEMIC.WHEN IT COMES TO AREAS LIKESOUTH FLORIDA, WHO LEADS THESTATE IN TOTAL CASES, MANY FEELTHERE'S A DISCONNECT.SOTVO:Gov.

Ron DeSantis"I do think South Florida isdefinitely stabilized and Ithink Miami is showing somesigns of improvement as well."SINCE REOPENING ... FLORIDA’SAVERAGE NUMBER OF DAILY NEWCASES JUMPED ABOUT 1500%.AND DOZENS OF HOSPITALSTHROUGHOUT THE STATE HAVE RUNOUT OF ICU BEDS.IN MIAMI DADE COUNTY, I-C-U BEDSARE BEYOND 140% CAPACITY... ANDHOSPITALS HAVE BEEN FORCED TOCONVERT REGULAR BEDS TO I-C-UBEDS.IN A SCATHING LETTER TO THEGOVERNOR... THE MAYOR OF MIAMIBEACH CALLED OUT DESANTIS FORTHE QUOTE "UNPREPARED" AND"FAILED" CONTACT TRACINGRESPONSE TO COVID-19 WHICH HESAYS LED TO THE "UNCONSTRAINEDGROWTH OF THE VIRUS."SOTVO:Mayor Dan Gelber // Miami Beach"We are in the midst of a very,very vicious spike in ourcommunity in Miami-Dade county."HE SAYS HE NEEDED MORE THAN800-CONTACT TRACERS WHEN THESTATE REOPENED, AND HAD LESSTHAN 200.HE SAYS TRACERS SOMETIMES ONLYTRACKED ABOUT 7% OF THOSEINFECTED, OVER A TWO-WEEKPERIOD.TAG:GOVERNOR DESANTIS ALSO REMAINSUNDER FIRE FOR HIS RESISTANCE TOA COUNTY WIDE MASK MANDATE