The Emmy Awards are giving the people what they want.



Related videos from verified sources Breaking Down: The 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations



Sandra Oh has landed her third straight Emmy Awards nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the 2020 Emmy Awards. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:52 Published 12 hours ago Dan Levy Says Emmy Nominations Are 'A Lot To Process'



ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante caught up with "Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy, who shares that he's having a hard time processing the fact that the show received 15 Emmy nominations. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 06:32 Published 16 hours ago Emmy Nominations 2020



So many of our favorite creatives were nominated for Emmys this year! Check it out! Credit: Essence Content Duration: 01:21 Published 18 hours ago