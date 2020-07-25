Prepare for a Hurricane
Officials are asking you give yourself a little more time preparing for a hurricane due to the pandemic.
Shelters are only able to take half the amount of people.
They ask you go to a shelter as a last resort.
How to prepare for a hurricane during a pandemicHurricane season is here and as of this week there is another system brewing in the tropics.
Tracking the Tropics | July 29, morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
