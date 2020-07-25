Global  
 

Prepare for a Hurricane
Prepare for a Hurricane

Prepare for a Hurricane

Officials are asking you give yourself a little more time preparing for a hurricane due to the pandemic.

Shelters are only able to take half the amount of people.

They ask you go to a shelter as a last resort.

