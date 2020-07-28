Global  
 

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Discusses Decision To Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Discusses Decision To Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Discusses Decision To Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season

Patrick Chung joined CBS This Morning to discuss opting out of the 2020 season, saying it's all about keeping his family safe.

Dont’a Hightower Becomes 5th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season [Video]

Dont’a Hightower Becomes 5th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season

A recent agreement between the NFL and the players' association states players can opt-out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Cousin Sal reacts to Patriots players opting out of season [Video]

Cousin Sal reacts to Patriots players opting out of season

Dont'a Hightower and Patrick Chung are among 6 New England Patriots players have opted out of the 2020 season. Cousin Sal thinks the New York Jets are favorites over the Patriots to win AFC East.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 00:56Published
Marcellus Wiley: Patriots players opting out of 2020 season is about a 'priority shift' [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: Patriots players opting out of 2020 season is about a 'priority shift'

Dont'a Hightower and Patrick Chung are among 6 New England Patriots players that have opted out of the 2020 season. Marcellus Wiley, Emmanuel Acho and Mark Schlereth discuss how this will impact the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:34Published