Trump on Fauci's approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me' Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:13s - Published Trump on Fauci's approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me' President Donald Trump groused on Tuesday about medical expert Anthony Fauci’s high approval ratings and joked that “nobody likes me” as he struggles to improve his standing with voters for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. 0

